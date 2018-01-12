© 2020 WFAE
Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'I, Tonya'

By Linda Holmes
Published January 12, 2018 at 6:00 AM EST
Margo Robbie stars as Tonya Harding in <em>I, Tonya</em>.

If you saw the Golden Globes on Sunday night, you saw Allison Janney win in the supporting actress category for playing Tonya Harding's mother in I, Tonya. You're likely to see more of her in this awards season, and more of Margot Robbie, who plays Harding herself in the film, directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Steven Rogers.

We sat down with Boston-area library maven Margaret Willison to talk about the film, the 2014 documentary that partly inspired it, and how hard it is to make a comedy in which there's a lot of physical abuse.

We also talk about what's making us happy this week: for Stephen, it's a film; for Glen, it's a podcast; for Margaret, it's a show she treasures that's made it to streaming; and for me, it's a whole lot of baking.

Find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter: me, Stephen, Glen, Margaret, the show, producer Jessica, and producer emeritus Mike.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
