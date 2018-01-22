© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Decades Later, Beach Boy Brian Wilson Gets Grade Changed

Published January 22, 2018 at 6:38 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You might recognize this from the Beach Boys.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SURFIN'")

BEACH BOYS: (Singing) Surfin' is the only life, the only way for me. Now surf.

GREENE: It was actually their first hit. Of course, before earning them money and a career, the song earned Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson an F. He turned it into his high school music teacher his senior year, and he failed the class. Of course, at age 75, Wilson returned to his high school recently, and the current principal changed Wilson's grade to an A. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

