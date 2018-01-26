© 2020 WFAE
We've Got Two New Lord Huron Songs — And A Secret

By Bob Boilen
Published January 26, 2018 at 12:37 AM EST
Lord Huron.
Lord Huron.

On April 20, Lord Huron returns with Vide Noir, but today we've got two new songs: "Ancient Names (Part I)" and "Ancient Names (Part II)." Part I begins cinematically with a Mellotron — the instrument with a warbly tape sound that predates samplers — before kicking up the intensity for which singer Ben Schneider, drummer Mark Berry, keyboard and bassist Miguel Briseño and guitarist Tom Renaud have come to be known.

The song's story begins with a fortune teller and a woman he needs to flee, at which point Part I begins spinning musically into a more cosmic, meditative place. Part II serves up a different Lord Huron than we're used to hearing: It sounds more like a fast-paced '60s garage band with a Farfisa organ. Vide Noir is mixed by Dave Fridmann, who's known for his work with The Flaming Lips, Spoon, Tame Impala and more.

This teaser video gives you a sense of how Schneider's multimedia mind works. I'm told there'll be lots more "imagery, video and immersive experiences" to come. And here's a tip: If you call the phone number in the video, you're in for a musical treat.

Vide Noir comes out April 20 via .

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen