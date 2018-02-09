Paradigm Shift

Welcome to the alternate dimension where Julia Louis-Dreyfus's hit HBO comedy about crying is called "Weep." We've changed one letter in a movie or TV title, and imagined what the new plot might be. Based on our new synopsis, can you guess what our version would be called?

Heard On Chris Hadfield: Ground Control To Major Trivia

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.