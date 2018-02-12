© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

'Oxford English Dictionary' Adds New Entries Including 'Hangry'

Published February 12, 2018 at 6:45 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And it's right about this time in the day the MORNING EDITION staff gets a little bit hangry. And the Oxford English Dictionary now feels our pain. Hangry is one of the newest entries in the dictionary. The adjective is defined as, quote, "bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger." The only thing worse than being hangry - being mansplained, which has also made the dictionary, defined as when a man explains, quote, "needlessly overbearingly or condescendingly." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR Arts & LifeMorning Edition