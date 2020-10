The Mandela Effect is an Internet phenomenon where a group of people share a common misconception. Some people say it's evidence for alternate universes; we say it's a fun topic for a silly trivia game. We ask questions about popular instances of the Mandela Effect, and contestants dive into their memories in order to sort fact from fiction.

Heard On Lola Kirke: Mozart In The Puzzle

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.