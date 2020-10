What percentage of our waking hours do we spend sleeping? How many words per minute are there in the Hamiltonsoundtrack? We polled audiences at The Bell House on a variety of questions and averaged their responses. That collective wisdom goes up against one-man house band Jonathan Coulton. Whose estimate is closer?

Heard On Lola Kirke: Mozart In The Puzzle

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.