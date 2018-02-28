Pop Culture Happy Hour: Regrettable Television Pop Quiz

It's been entirely too long since we got to spend time with Audie Cornish, one of the hosts of All Things Considered and one of our favorite people. It's also been a busy time of Oscar preparation and midseason premieres. So what better way to spend a very silly chunk of studio time than with a return to one of our favorite segments?

The Regrettable Television Pop Quiz requires each of us to bring a piece of audio from a television show that we find odd or unfortunate for one reason or another, and then everyone else tries to guess what it is. As you'll see, we went somewhat outside our most common RTPQ genre (ridiculous reality shows) for this episode, and we did not regret it.

We'll be back on Friday with our busting-at-the-seams Oscar preview with NPR film critic Bob Mondello. We'll talk about best picture contenders, foreign films, animated films, surprises and frustrations, and lots more.

