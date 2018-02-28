© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Pop Culture Happy Hour: Regrettable Television Pop Quiz

By Linda Holmes
Published February 28, 2018 at 9:30 AM EST
It's been entirely too long since we got to spend time with Audie Cornish, one of the hosts of All Things Considered and one of our favorite people. It's also been a busy time of Oscar preparation and midseason premieres. So what better way to spend a very silly chunk of studio time than with a return to one of our favorite segments?

The Regrettable Television Pop Quiz requires each of us to bring a piece of audio from a television show that we find odd or unfortunate for one reason or another, and then everyone else tries to guess what it is. As you'll see, we went somewhat outside our most common RTPQ genre (ridiculous reality shows) for this episode, and we did not regret it.

We'll be back on Friday with our busting-at-the-seams Oscar preview with NPR film critic Bob Mondello. We'll talk about best picture contenders, foreign films, animated films, surprises and frustrations, and lots more.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
