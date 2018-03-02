Preservation Hall In New Orleans Would Like Its Sousaphone Back

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Somebody stole the sousaphone from Preservation Hall in New Orleans. A sousaphone, of course, is a tuba that wraps around your body so you can play it while marching. The hall director says the last sousaphone was lost in Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and now, the replacement has vanished. So if you see a single person marching up Bourbon Street playing a giant instrument that says Preservation Hall on the bell, there is a reward. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.