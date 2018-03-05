Composer Robert Lopez Is The First To Double EGOT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Composer Robert Lopez is in a club all his own. He is one of only 12 people to EGOT. That is, winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony, which is impressive enough. But last night at the Oscars, his win, shared with his wife, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, for best original song in the movie "Coco," made him the only person in the world to win all those awards twice.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "REMEMBER ME")

MIGUEL: (Singing) Remember me, though I have to...

