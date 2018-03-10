From 'Slingshot' To SXSW: Public Radio Favorites Head To Austin

Last year, NPR Music and NPR member stations across the country launched a new series called Slingshot designed to boost the careers of up-and-coming public radio favorites. Since the beginning of 2018, 22 new Slingshot artists have been announced. Many of them are about to head to Austin, Texas, for next week's South By Southwest Music Festival. To preview the big event, here are a few artist recommendations from the Slingshot series.

Haley Heynderickx

Alessandra Leimer / Courtesy of the artist Haley Heynderickx.

"Oom Sha La La"

Not just any singer-songwriter, Heynderickx takes her nervy and ambitious songs down circuitous, unexpected paths. "Oom Sh La La" starts with a murmur and builds to a scream.

Jade Bird

Kate Moross / Courtesy of the artist Jade Bird.

"Good Woman"

She sounds like a Nashville veteran, but in reality, she's a U.K. singer who's not yet old enough to drink legally in the U.S. "Good Woman" is a rip-roaring blast.

Liz Brasher

/ Courtesy of the artist Liz Brasher.

"Body Of Mine"

Brasher's voice seems to come from many places and eras at once, from early soul and girl groups to modern pop.

