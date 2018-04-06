Julie Lythcott-Haims: What's The Harm In Overparenting?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episode Turning Kids Into Grown-Ups.

About Julie Lythcott-Haims's TED Talk

Former Stanford dean Julie Lythcott-Haims says overinvolved parents prevent kids from developing agency. She urges parents to focus on what's more important: unconditional love ... and chores.

About Julie Lythcott-Haims

Julie Lythcott-Haims formerly served as dean of freshmen and undergraduate advising for more than a decade at Stanford University.

She is the author of How to Raise an Adult: Break Free of the Overparenting Trap and Prepare Your Kid for Success (2015) and Real American: A Memoir (2017).

Julie is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Law School, and California College of the Arts.

