Rock Stars' Handwriting Has Been Turned Into Fonts

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, currently writing the news in a font called Arial. But if I was working on, say, my newest album of alternative rock, maybe I'd be better served writing in a font called Kurt, which reflects the handwriting style of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Songwriters Fonts lets you channel rock stars of the past by downloading a program that lets you write in their script. Besides Kurt Cobain, there's also David Bowie and Leonard Cohen fonts, although musical inspiration not guaranteed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.