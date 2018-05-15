© 2020 WFAE
Jason Isbell, Margo Price Lead Americana Music Association's 2018 Award Nominees

By Stephen Thompson
Published May 15, 2018 at 4:06 PM EDT
Robert Cray, recipient of last year's Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance, onstage during the show on September 13, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Most music-industry awards shows hand out armloads of trophies, but the Americana Music Association only gives out six. Besides a handful of lifetime achievement awards — which, for this year, have yet to be announced — the only categories are for best album, artist, duo/group, emerging artist, song and instrumentalist.

So it's hard for any one artist to walk away with an actual armload. But for the 17th annual Honors & Awards, given out Sept. 12, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile and Margo Price will do their best: All three are nominated for artist, album and song of the year, while Isbell pulled in a fourth nomination for duo/group with his band The 400 Unit.

Other nominees include John Prine, Lee Ann Womack and the supergroup I'm With Her, though none received more than a single nomination. Carlile, Isbell and Price have all released enormously acclaimed albums in the past year: Carlile's By the Way, I Forgive You came out in February, while Price's All American Made and Isbell's The Nashville Sound are from 2017.

The will be held Sept. 12 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Full List Of Nominees

Album Of The Year

All American Made, Margo Price (Jeremy Ivey, Alex Munoz, Margo Price & Matt Ross-Spang, producers)

By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile (Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers)

The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit (Dave Cobb, producer)

Rifles & Rosary Beads, Mary Gauthier (Neilson Hubbard, producer)

Artist Of The Year

Brandi Carlile

Jason Isbell

Margo Price

John Prine

Duo/Group Of The Year

I'm With Her

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Emerging Artist Of The Year

Courtney Marie Andrews

Tyler Childers

Anderson East

Lilly Hiatt

Song Of The Year

"A Little Pain," Margo Price (Margo Price, songwriter)

"All the Trouble," Lee Ann Womack (Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam
Wright, songwriters)

"If We Were Vampires," Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit (Jason Isbell, songwriter)

"The Joke," Brandi Carlile (Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters)

Instrumentalist Of The Year

Daniel Donato

Brittany Haas

Jerry Pentecost

Molly Tuttle

