Weezer Gives In To Fans And Covers Toto's 'Africa'

Published May 30, 2018 at 6:16 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with our daily excuse to play this.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WEEZER: (Singing) It's going to take a lot to take me away from you.

GREENE: On Monday, Rachel Martin reported that Weezer was facing pressure to cover "Africa" by Toto. Instead, the band did "Rosanna." Well, now they have given fans what they want. One commenter online said he feared a Weezer "Africa" cover would send him into a murderous rage but that it's actually magical. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

