Jackson Bird: How Can We Demystify Trans Identity?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 15, 2018 at 9:36 AM EDT

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode The Person You Become.

About Jackson Bird's TED Talk

Jackson Bird was born female, but identified as male and transitioned in his twenties. He says compassion can help us become more comfortable talking about issues that affect transgender people.

About Jackson Bird

After publicly coming out as transgender in 2015, Jackson Bird has been committed to amplifying the voices of transgender people and breaking down the stigma attached to their experiences.

He shares the stories of fellow transgender people on his podcast, " Transmission," and his YouTube series, " Queerstory."

Bird is currently a Craig Newmark Organizer-In-Residence at Civic Hall and runs the monthly LGBTQIA+ Creators Group at YouTube Space NY.

NPR/TED Staff