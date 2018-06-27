© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Pop Culture Happy Hour: Cooking Shows Provide Food For Thought

By Linda Holmes
Published June 27, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT
<em>Top Chef</em> contestant Joe Sasto cooks a meal in Aspen, Colo.

Comfort never goes out of season, so neither do cooking shows. On this episode, we look back on a conversation Glen Weldon and I had with Barrie Hardymon and Kat Chow about the cooking television we know and enjoy. We talk about Top Chef, about Barefoot Contessa, about Choppedand about whether you can actually become a better and more confident cook through TV. Barrie even stops to wonder: does a tomato deserve underwear? (It makes sense coming from her.)

We'll be back on Friday, when NPR Music takes over the show to talk about the songs of summer. You won't want to miss it.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
