NPR Arts & Life

We Go To The 'Source' For Summer Reading Recommendations

Published July 23, 2018 at 4:46 PM EDT

This summer, All Things Considered is on the hunt for great reading recommendations. In our second installment — you can find the first here — Janet Webster Jones, owner of Source Booksellers in Detroit, shares her selections with NPR's Audie Cornish. Click the audio link above to hear Jones describe these great summer reads:

Enemies in Love: A German POW, a Black Nurse, and an Unlikely Romance by Alexis Clark

Old in Art School: A Memoir of Starting Over by Nell Painter

The Long Haul: A Trucker's Tales of Life on the Road by Finn Murphy

