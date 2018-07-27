© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Jeffrey Howard: Should A Culture Dedicated To Free Speech Limit Hate Speech?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published July 27, 2018 at 9:32 AM EDT

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episode The Right to Speak.

About Jeffrey Howard's TED Talk

Political scientist Jeffrey Howard says democracies should allow all types of speech — even if they're hurtful. The key, he says, is to respond with conversation rather than confrontation.

About Jeffrey Howard

Jeffrey Howard is a political scientist at the University College London. He specializes in crime and punishment, freedom of expression, and counter-terrorism. He has been published in The Journal of Political Philosophy, among others. Howard is currently working on a project about incitement and hate speech, exploring the conditions under which it ought to be a crime to advocate for or otherwise inspire criminal violence.

