© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Zachary Wood: Why Should We Listen To Views We Find Offensive?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published July 27, 2018 at 9:32 AM EDT

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episode The Right to Speak.

About Zachary Wood's TED Talk

In college, Zachary Wood joined a group that invites provocative speakers to campus, hoping to spark dialogue. But he soon learned not everyone wants to hear from those with whom they disagree.

About Zachary Wood

Zachary Wood is a recent graduate of Williams College and former president of the group Uncomfortable Learning. He is currently a Robert L. Bartley Fellow at The Wall Street Journal. His writing has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Nation, The Weekly Standard, and Inside Higher Ed. This year, Wood released his first book, Uncensored.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
NPR/TED Staff