Watch A 7-Year-Old Bassist Play Along With Mac Miller

What were you doing when you were 7 years old?

Likely nothing as astonishing as Aron Hodek. According to his Instagram account ( aronthebassist), this child from Slovakia loves watching Tiny Desk videos and playing along with them. Here, he accompanies Mac Miller's Tiny Desk concert — and, in particular, Thundercat's bass line (look out Thundercat) in "What's the Use?" Aron's cadence and groove were pretty damn remarkable and put a huge smile on my face.

When he was 6, Aron posted a video performing along with the Common Tiny Desk we'd filmed at the White House. In fact, it was Common's Instagram that alerted me to Aron.

So a big hello from the Tiny Desk to Aron Hodek! We love you and thank you for the smile. In the words of Mac Miller himself, "You can love it — it just freaks me out."

