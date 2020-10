Seattle Karaoke Host Sings Garth Brooks' Song For 36 Hours

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

You know, when I'm at karaoke, I always hope someone will do Garth Brooks. I mean, I could listen to "Friends In Low Places" any time, even multiple times. A karaoke deejay in Seattle sang this over and over again...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES")

GARTH BROOKS: (Singing) 'Cause I got friends. I got friends. I got friends.

...for 36 straight hours with brief bathroom breaks. He was raising money for breast cancer awareness, being a good friend to his sister, who is a survivor.