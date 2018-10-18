Kaya Stewart's 'So Good' Injects Pop With Nashville Blues

Singer Kaya Stewart and musician Jamie Lidell are British-bred kindred spirits, but met in Nashville.

"I actually met Jamie through a real estate agent when I was looking for a place in Nashville," Stewart tells NPR Music. "I was working with a bunch of writers trying to hone in on my sound and she suggested I work with her friend Jamie Lidell ... We set up a session and started writing in his home studio. We clicked and have been writing ever since."

The pair formed L.I.Y.A. and shared its first single " California" earlier this year. Now, the duo goes deeper with "So Good," a new single and video released under Kaya Stewart's name.

The beat of this subdued slow burner starts simply with plucked strings to accompany Stewart's words, then builds up to a crashing bass for the chorus. The lyrics are simple, yet weighted in Stewart's delivery.

"It's about a relationship where there are so many ups and downs but ... you're hanging on to those moments," Stewart explains. "This was a song that really defined Jamie and I's sound. It's so simplistic, but so powerful."

Though each artist has become known for their experimental and electronic-aided sounds, the bluesy bellowing of the song suggests Nashville's influence has already seeped into their creative process.

