© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Hear Chris Cornell's Wrenching Cover Of 'Nothing Compares 2 U'

By Stephen Thompson
Published October 25, 2018 at 1:23 PM EDT
Chris Cornell's cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U," recorded live at SiriusXM in 2015, appears on an upcoming, career-spanning compilation of the late singer's work.
Chris Cornell's cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U," recorded live at SiriusXM in 2015, appears on an upcoming, career-spanning compilation of the late singer's work.

When Chris Cornell died last year, he left behind a sweeping and complex recorded legacy: He'd lent his voice to one of the biggest bands in rock ( Soundgarden), a successful supergroup (Audioslave), an early Seattle standard-bearer (Temple of the Dog) and countless one-offs, collaborations and solo albums. So summing up his career on a single record — which a new self-titled compilation, out Nov. 16, intends to do — requires skidding across a huge swath of artistic identities and iterations. (For those who'd like to dig deeper, Chris Cornell will be available as both a 17-song album and a 64-song box set, the latter of which includes 11 unreleased tracks. There'll also be a "super deluxe" box containing a couple dozen additional videos, a hardcover book, lithographs, a turntable mat, a poster, and so on.)

Compiled by Cornell's wife Vicky, Chris Cornell also gathers a few tender rarities — including a cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" he'd performed at SiriusXM in 2015. And, as you might imagine, the singer and song make a tremendous pairing: Cornell could wail better than the best of them, and he unleashes a fair bit of intensity across these five minutes. But he also knew restraint: He was, above all, a vibrant singer, capable of channeling hurt, worry and warmth in any given breath. Backed by guitarist Keaton Simons (who gets namechecked before his solo) and the crucial cello flourishes of Bryan Gibson, he inhabits the song fully and beautifully while never losing sight of the soft ache at its center.

Chris Cornell comes out Nov. 16 via UMe .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson