'Thank You, America': A Crowdsourced Holiday Poem That's A Blessing To Read

Happy Thanksgiving!

Earlier in November, we asked our readers and listeners to share what about America they are most thankful for.

More than a thousand people from across the country responded, including many teachers who turned the question into a class assignment — shout-out to Ms. Goerke's 8th grade English class in Louisville, Ky.

Turns out, many of you are grateful for libraries, which Jody Ondich of Duluth, Minn., described as "sacred places to share knowledge and creativity."

Some of you replied with words that evoked prayers; others submitted expressions of gratitude that were themselves as lovely as poems.

"It was like the poets came out of the woodwork for this challenge," Kwame Alexander tells Morning Edition host Rachel Martin.

We sent all of the responses to Alexander — a poet, educator and novelist — who wove these voices from across America into a single epic ode:

Thank You, America

The sun rising behind farm houses in the Midwest

The clear mountain rivers in Montana

I hope we have the wisdom to treasure all of it.

A glimmer of dawn

First flickers in Maine

For the mountains.

magnificent weathered beacons of topographical wonder.

Tengo gracias that I can speak my mind

y no hay consecuencias graves when I do so.

I won't lie, I struggled with this question

With all the fighting, hate and violence

it has been difficult to remember to be thankful.

However, when I read stories of people who

stand up and speak out

for justice and truth

I become immensely grateful and proud of America.

Freedom to whisper against kings

My grandmother who carried her green card

in the broken tattoos on her back

I am thankful that other people are still trying to come here.

I am thankful for the vastness of our borders and the beauty of our natural lands.

Sunshine streaming softly

while we sip our morning coffee.

But across the oceans our troops fight

ensuring that we keep our rights,

to give us a land of the free.

For the first responders

For hope

I am thankful for America's history, warts and all.

Our past, full of light and dark,

Read the history

of heroes and villains

See our country for what it is.

Free Press and Free speech

to speak out against injustices in our country,

For family

For places to walk safely

places to paddle

arcades of trees

varied, inexpensive food

tools and workplaces

longtime friends who listen

tennis courts

Indoor plumbing,

to worship whoever we want,

to say whatever we want,

to go wherever we want.

for the public libraries.

They raise up voices whom others attempt to silence.

for diversity.

For differences

My son is transgender and I am grateful for those who treat HER with respect and kindness.

for Cape May; for parties on the Fourth of July; for anarchist coffee shops; for church-run thrift stores; hole-in-the-wall BBQ joints; Lake Michigan; Vinny's Pizzeria in the 90s; beer delivery in a snow storm;

for second, third and fourth chances.

For forgiveness.

I am thankful that my hybrid existence, hinted by my brown skin and slanted eyes, can make sense in America.

For many spectacular parks in our nation--from the huge and awe-inspiring Grand Canyon to the tiny neighborhood park with the small playground and the pretty benches painted by local artists.

I am grateful that America can change, too.

for the millions who take to the streets,

challenge authority,

insist on change,

demand justice,

resist evil, tell their stories,

Wrought through division

Sustained by freedom's hope

Seeking reunion

I am thankful for America, most of the time.

AMERICA LETS ME CONNECT AND PLAY VIDEOS WITH THE WORLD

AMERICA ALLOWS ME TO PLAY BASKETBALL

AMERICA GIVES ME A GOOD EDUCATION

Thank you, America,

For the mom and pop shops and rest stops.

For the back roads and the beaten paths.

For the love that greets me when I come home.

For the dream to become,

the dream to make better or different,

the dream to inspire,

the dream of something on the other side

of whatever is facing us in the moment

For You❤

Tori Whitley-Berry and Jacob Conrad produced and edited the audio story.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.