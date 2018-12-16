Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will end up hosting the Oscars? Roy Blount Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR: There was a new Muppet announced this week. I thought it might come up on the show, but it didn't. But, anyway, it's the homeless Muppet.

SAGAL: Yeah.

BLOUNT JR: Are all those oversophisticated Hollywood types going to get all snarky toward a homeless Muppet? I think not. This is America. We treasure our homeless. So...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: I'm going with Mike Pence because, if his performance this week is any indication, he will sit there silently...

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: ...And the Oscars will be over in 15 minutes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West because, you know, why the hell not?

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Roy Blount Jr., Helen Hong and Luke Burbank. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.