Justin Chang's Favorite Movies Of 2018 — In A Series Of 6 Cinematic Pairings

So many of my favorite films this year seemed to be in close conversation with each other that it didn't make sense, in the end, for me to separate them. So I didn't. Here are my 12 favorite movies of 2018, listed as a series of themed pairings. You can read my full write-ups of these pairings here, or find a simple list below:

1. Burning and 2. First Reformed

3. Zama and 4. Black Panther

5. Private Life and 6. If Beale Street Could Talk

7. The Rider and 8. Western

9. Shoplifters and 10. Happy as Lazzaro

11 . The Favourite and 12. Madeline's Madeline

