Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barack Obama Collaborate On Gospel Version Of 'Hamilton' Song

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton" helped make a lot of stars, including, of course, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

JACKSON: (As George Washington, singing) Everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig tree...

SIMON: He gives a promising newcomer to musical theater a chance in a new remix of "One Last Time," a song from "Hamilton" that he's reworked as a gospel song.

BARACK OBAMA: (As George Washington) Though in reviewing the incidents of my administration, I am unconscious of intentional error, I'm nevertheless too sensible of my defects not to think it probable that I may have committed many errors.

SIMON: The words of the first president, George Washington, as read by the 44th, President Barack Obama. The remix of "One Last Time" is the final track in a series called "Hamildrops," which raises money for several nonprofit groups. The recording also features performers who work a little more regularly in song - Christopher Jackson and BeBe Winans. But if President Obama likes musical theater, why not play Billy Flynn in "Chicago" or Tevye in "Fiddler?"

OBAMA: (As George Washington) The ever-favorite object of my heart and the happy reward, as I trust, of our mutual cares, labors and dangers. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.