Infectious Kids' Song, 'Baby Shark,' Hits The 'Billboard' Hot 100
(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "MAIN TITLE (THEME FROM 'JAWS')")
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
You know what that music means - sharks - but now so does this.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY SHARK")
PINKFONG: (Singing) Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, baby...
MARTIN: That's right. "Baby Shark," the viral kids' song, is making its debut on the Billboard Top 40.
MARTIN: Sorry, all you parents with little ones. You cannot escape this song.
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
No, you cannot. "Baby Shark" has been around for years as a children's song that you would hear at camp or other places. And then in 2016, Pinkfong, a South Korea-based educational brand, recorded a version of it. And it went viral.
MARTIN: It's gotten 2.1 billion views globally on YouTube and inspired a legion of imitators in other genres, like R&B.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY SHARK")
DESMOND DENNIS: (Singing) Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo. Baby shark...
GREENE: And techno...
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY SHARK")
PINKFONG: (Singing) Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, baby...
MARTIN: And a little something for the headbangers.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY SHARK (TECHNO)")
PINKFONG: (Screaming) Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, baby shark, doo doo doo...
GREENE: Well, now that that is stuck in everyone's head, I think we've done our job here.
SLAY DUGGEE: (Singing) It's the end, doo doo doo doo doo doo.