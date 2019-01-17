It's Always A Joy When We Can Report On Toto's 'Africa'

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with news you're going to hate me for because - welcome to the rest of your day.

(SOUNDBITE OF TOTO SONG, "AFRICA")

GREENE: I know we report on this Toto song a lot. But come on. It's worth it. According to CNN, there's a new art installation out in the Namibian desert. It is six speakers playing "Africa" in Africa. They're powered by the sun, so the song is on an endless loop - just like in your head.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AFRICA")

TOTO: (Singing) I hear the drums echoing... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.