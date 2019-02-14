Michelle Obama Didn't Give Her Mom A Heads Up About Her TV Appearance

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This happens to many people who get a chance to be on TV. Michelle Obama turned up on the Grammys telecast. And afterwards, she says she received a text message from her mom, who said the former first lady had failed to tell her she'd be on TV. Mrs. Obama said she thought she had, but her mom was having none of that. In a deft bit of motherly guilting, Marian Robinson wrote her daughter, I saw it because someone else called me. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.