Only Ariana Grande And The Beatles Have Accomplished This Musical Feat

The pop singer Ariana Grande made history this week. She nabbed the top three spots on this week's Billboard Hot 100 list. "7 Rings" is number one, "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" is at number two, and this climbed to number three - "Thank U, Next."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THANK U, NEXT")

ARIANA GRANDE: (Singing) And for that, I say, thank you, next - next. Thank you, next - next. Thank you, next.

Grande's only the second act ever to achieve this feat. The last time it happened was in April 1964, when it was done by the Beatles.

GREENE: And this is really a high point for Grande after some very tough years. There was her high-profile breakup with comedian Pete Davidson, the overdose death of her ex-boyfriend, musician Mac Miller. And, in 2017, a suicide bomber killed more than 20 people at her concert in Manchester, England. Jason Lipshutz is senior director of music at Billboard.

JASON LIPSHUTZ: People are so interested in her and her narrative and her honesty, everything that's happened to her over the past two years. She's really been open with fans and with her music in a way that's really captivated people.

INSKEEP: And Ariana Grande could be breaking new records soon because she has eight more songs currently in the Top 40.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "7 RINGS")

GRANDE: (Singing) I want it, I got it. I want it, I got it. I want it, I got it.