NPR Arts & Life

Spice Girls Tour Bus, Justin Bieber Icelandic Video Location

Published May 20, 2019 at 6:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the pop culture shrine news. You could sleep where the Spice Girls did. An entrepreneur converted the band's old double-decker touring bus into an Airbnb. It's for rent in June during a reunion concert in London. But do not try to visit a canyon in Iceland. Authorities closed it to tourists after too many visitors went to see the place where Justin Bieber shot a video. They want to be where Bieber was, though he's not anymore. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

