NPR Arts & Life

Centenarians Wed In Ohio

Published July 5, 2019 at 5:25 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. John and Phyllis Cook dated for about a year before they tied the knot. They have a lot in common. They enjoy having meals together and sitting in the sun and zooming around on their mobility scooters. You see, the newlyweds met at a senior living facility in Ohio. John just turned 100. Phyllis will be 103 next month. They went down to the courthouse to get a license and were told, we can marry you right now. John said, good; let's get it over with. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

