© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Barbie's Homage To David Bowie, 50 Years After 'Space Oddity'

Published July 12, 2019 at 6:11 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SPACE ODDITY")

DAVID BOWIE: (Singing) Ground control to Major Tom.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's been 50 years since David Bowie released his seminal album "Space Oddity." To honor the anniversary, Mattel Toy Company has come out with a Bowie Barbie that channels the pop icon's alter ego Ziggy Stardust. She's got the red mullet, gold makeup and the iconic metallic spacesuit - a bizarre tribute, yet oddly perfect.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SPACE ODDITY")

BOWIE: (Singing) Ground control to Major Tom. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR Arts & LifeMorning Edition