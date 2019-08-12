'Old Town Road' Is Good For Jeans, Bad For Street Sign

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OLD TOWN ROAD")

LIL NAS X: (Singing) I got the horses in the back...

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. There's a lot you can chalk up to the lasting power of this song, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, like the head of Wrangler's parent company says it's been good for the jeans business.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OLD TOWN ROAD")

LIL NAS X: (Singing) Cowboy hat from Gucci. Wrangler on my booty. Can't nobody...

MARTIN: And Wellesley, Mass. says people are taking street signs from its own Old Town Road. The town has stopped replacing the missing signs. It's waiting for the number one song to get less popular.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OLD TOWN ROAD")

LIL NAS X: (Singing) You can't tell me...