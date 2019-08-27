Taylor Swift Wins Video Of The Year At MTV Video Music Awards

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Last night some of the most popular performers in the music world gathered for the MTV Video Music Awards.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) You need to calm down. You're being too loud. And I'm just like, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (ph).

NOEL KING, HOST:

That's Taylor Swift performing "You Need To Calm Down." That song won her video of the year.

GREENE: Ariana Grande was named artist of the year. Lil Nas X of course took song of the year for his earworm "Old Town Road."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OLD TOWN ROAD")

LIL NAS X: (Singing) Yeah, I'm going to take my horse to the old town road.

GREENE: And the best new artist went to Billie Eilish.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BAD GUY")

BILLIE EILISH: (Singing) I'm the bad guy, duh.

KING: But it was music veteran Missy Elliott who took the night.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GET UR FREAK ON")

MISSY ELLIOTT: (Rapping) Missy be putting it down. I'm the hottest around. I told y'all mother-ooh (ph) y'all can't stop me now. Listen to me now. I'm lasting 20 rounds. And if you want me, people, then come and get me now.

CARDI B: Hey, yo. Give it up for Missy Elliott. That was fire.

KING: She thrilled the audience with a retro-inspired performance of some of her biggest hits, and she took home a top prize of the evening, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard.

(SOUNDBITE OF 2019 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS TELECAST")

MISSY ELLIOTT: I promised I wouldn't cry this time because I cry at every awards. But this Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award means so much to me. I have worked diligently for over two decades.

(CHEERING)

GREENE: Missy Elliott dedicated her award to the dance community.

(SOUNDBITE OF 2019 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS TELECAST)

MISSY ELLIOTT: Because when y'all get on a stage with these artists, y'all are not just props. Y'all are the icing on the cake. Y'all are the beat to the heart.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WORK IT")

MISSY ELLIOTT: (Rapping) Is it worth it? Let me work it. I put my thing down, flip it and reverse it.

KING: That was Missy Elliott at last night's VMAs. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.