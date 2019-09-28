© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: We Quiz Actor Charlie Day On Conspiracy Theories

Published September 28, 2019 at 11:02 AM EDT

Charlie Day stars in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,which began its 14th season on Wednesday. There's a well-known meme that shows Day in front of a conspiracy-theory blackboard, so we've invited him to play a game called "It's all connected ... don't you see?" Three questions about conspiracy theories we read about in this ShortList article. Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

