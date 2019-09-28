Not My Job: We Quiz Actor Charlie Day On Conspiracy Theories

Charlie Day stars in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,which began its 14th season on Wednesday. There's a well-known meme that shows Day in front of a conspiracy-theory blackboard, so we've invited him to play a game called "It's all connected ... don't you see?" Three questions about conspiracy theories we read about in this ShortList article. Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.