Sufjan Stevens Shares Hushed Piano Instrumental 'IV'

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sufjan Stevens has shared "IV", the latest from his score to The Decalogue.Stevens composed the sparsely arranged piano instrumental, performed by pianist Timo Andres.

Stevens' score for The Decalogue marks his latest collaboration with New York City Ballet choreographer Justin Peck. He previously contributed music for Year of the Rabbit(2012), Everywhere We Go (2014), The Countenance of Kings (2016), and most recently, this year's Principia. Stevens' last solo studio album, Carrie & Lowell, was released in 2015.

Sufjan's score forThe Decalogue will be released 10/18 , via Stevens' own Asthmatic Kitty Records.

