Kanye West Performs Songs From His Gospel Album At A Texas Jail

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. He's played massive concerts at Coachella and Madison Square Garden, but Kanye West packed a smaller venue this weekend. He was performing for inmates at the Harris County jail in Houston, Texas.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FOLLOW GOD")

KANYE WEST: (Singing) I was screaming at my dad. He told me it ain't Christlike. I was screaming at the referee just like Mike.

GREENE: Joined by a choir, the Grammy-winning rapper performed songs from his new gospel album. He told the crowd, quote, "this is a mission, not a show." His performance had people in tears. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.