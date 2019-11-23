Not My Job: We Quiz 'Teen Vogue' Editor Elaine Welteroth On 'AARP The Magazine'
When Elaine Welteroth was a little kid (in the '90s) she and her friends created their own fashion magazine — and the experience paid off. She went on to become editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue. She's now a judge on Project Runway and has a new memoir called More Than Enough.
Since Welteroth was an editor at Teen Vogue,we'll ask her about the magazine for a different demographic — AARP the Magazine.
Click the audio link above to find out how she does.
