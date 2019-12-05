Vote For Your Favorite Albums Of 2019

It's list-making season or, as we like to say, time to shake out the calendar and look back at all the incredible new music we got in 2019. So we want to know: What were your favorite albums (or EPs) released this past year? Use the poll below to tell us. You can pick up to 5 releases. Don't rank your list and don't vote for the same release more than once. (Those votes won't be counted.) We'll share the results in an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

Need help remembering what came out in 2019? Here's where you'll find all of our New Music Friday episodes for the year and our monthly "Best-Of" lists to jog your memory. Happy voting!

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.