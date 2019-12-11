© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Librarian Nancy Pearl Shares 4 Fantastic Books For The End Of 2019

By Nancy Pearl
Published December 11, 2019 at 5:09 AM EST
<a href="https://apps.npr.org/best-books"><strong>NPR's Book Concierge</strong></a> offers 350+ new books handpicked by NPR staff and critics — including librarian Nancy Pearl. <strong><a href="https://apps.npr.org/best-books/">Click here to find your next great read.</a></strong>

This year, Seattle librarian Nancy Pearl has focused her reading recommendations on great stories that will also teach you something about the real world. She says there are plenty of readers who find that "fiction gives you the truth of history and nonfiction gives you the facts." With that in mind, she shares the following titles with Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep.

( These recommendations have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nancy Pearl
Nancy Pearl is a regular commentator about books on NPR's Morning Edition and NPR affiliate stations KUOW in Seattle and KWGS in Tulsa.
