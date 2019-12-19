© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

'Star Wars,' The Trilogy That NPR Turned Into Radio Drama

By Steve Inskeep
David Greene
Published December 19, 2019 at 5:05 AM EST
Mark Hamill takes off his storm trooper helmet in a scene from the film <em>Star Wars</em>.

The ninth episode of Star Wars blasts into theaters this weekend, more than 40 years since the release of George Lucas' original hit movie. Back then, NPR got in on Star Warssaga action, creating a radio drama of that original episode.

In 1981, George Lucas sold the radio rights for $1, and the network partnered with the University of Southern California theater program to produce it. The production was an overwhelming success, and NPR went on to do radio versions of all the movies in the original trilogy.

NPR Arts & Life
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
