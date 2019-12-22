© 2020 WFAE
Hanukkah Lights 2019

By Susan Stamberg
Murray Horwitz
Published December 22, 2019 at 7:00 AM EST

Hanukkah is a time to share light, miracles and faith. We discover new insights and heartwarming tales to share with those nearest and dearest to us.

Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz read original stories from authors Dvora Zipkin, Temim Fruchter, Ellen Orleans and David Ebenbach. Listen to the full special above or hear individual stories below.

Susan Stamberg
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.
Murray Horwitz