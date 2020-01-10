© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

New York Museum Separates Meghan And Harry From Wax Royals

Published January 10, 2020 at 6:10 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We are still processing this news that Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, want to step back from royal duties. As Buckingham Palace sorts out the details, Madame Tussauds is not waiting. The museum in New York said it would render the separation in wax. Harry and Meghan's wax statues are going to move from the royal family set into what's called the A-List Party room with the likes of Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman and the Kardashians. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR Arts & LifeMorning Edition