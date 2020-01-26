© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

2020 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners

By NPR Staff
Published January 26, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST
Lizzo accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 62nd annual Grammys in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.

The complete list of winners of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, presented on Jan. 26, 2020, is below.

In the weeks leading up to this year's Grammys, the Recording Academy, which presents the awards, was embroiled in a controversy that became public when it announced on Jan. 16 that its recently appointed CEO, Deborah Dugan, had been put on administrative leave following an accusation of misconduct. A few days later, Dugan filed a discrimination complaint against the Academy that contained a wide range of accusations, one of which was vote rigging. You can read more about that story here .

1. Record Of The Year

  • "Hey, Ma" by Bon Iver

  • Winner: "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish

  • "7 Rings" by Ariana Grande

  • "Hard Place" by H.E.R.

  • "Talk" by Khalid

  • "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

  • "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo

  • "Sunflower" by Post Malone & Swae Lee

    • 2. Album Of The Year

  • i,i by Bon Iver

  • Norman F******* Rockwell!by Lana Del Rey

  • Winner:when we all fall asleep, where do we go?by Billie Eilish

  • thank u, next by Ariana Grande

  • I Used to Know Her by H.E.R.

  • 7by Lil Nas X

  • Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)by Lizzo

  • Father of the Bride by Vampire Weekend

    • 3. Song Of The Year

  • "Always Remember Us This Way" by Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

  • Winner: "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

  • "Bring My Flowers Now" by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

  • "Hard Place" by Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

  • "Lover" by Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

  • "Norman F****** Rockwell" by Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

  • "Someone You Loved" by Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

  • "Truth Hurts" by Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

    • 4. Best New Artist

  • Black Pumas

  • Winner: Billie Eilish

  • Lil Nas X

  • Lizzo

  • Maggie Rogers

  • Rosalía

  • Tank and the Bangas

  • Yola

    • POP

    5. Best Pop Solo Performance

  • "Spirit" by Beyoncé

  • "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish

  • "7 Rings" by Ariana Grande

  • Winner: "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo

  • "You Need To Calm Down" by Taylor Swift

    • 6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • "Boyfriend" by Ariana Grande & Social House

  • "Sucker" by Jonas Brothers

  • Winner: "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

  • "Sunflower" by Post Malone & Swae Lee

  • "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

    • 7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • by Andrea Bocelli

  • Love (Deluxe Edition)by Michael Bublé

  • Winner:Look Nowby Elvis Costello & The Imposters

  • A Legendary Christmas by John Legend

  • Walls by Barbra Streisand

    • 8. Best Pop Vocal Album

  • The Lion King: The Giftby Beyoncé

  • Winner:when we all fall asleep, where do we go?by Billie Eilish

  • thank u, next by Ariana Grande

  • No. 6 Collaborations Project by Ed Sheeran

  • Loverby Taylor Swift

    • DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

    9. Best Dance Recording

  • "Linked" by Bonobo

  • Winner: "Got To Keep On" by The Chemical Brothers

  • "Piece of Your Heart" by Meduza Featuring Goodboys

  • "Underwater" by RÜFÜS DU SOL

  • "Midnight Hour" bySkrillex, Boys Noize & Ty Dolla $ign

    • 10. Best Dance/Electronic Album

  • LP5by Apparat

  • Winner:No Geographyby The Chemical Brothers

  • Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)by Flume

  • Solace by RÜFÜS DU SOL

  • Weather by Tycho Featuring Saint Sinner

    • CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

    11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

  • Ancestral Recall by Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

  • Star People Nation by Theo Croker

  • Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!by Mark Guiliana

  • Elevate by Lettuce

  • Winner:Mettavolutionby Rodrigo y Gabriela

    • ROCK

    12. Best Rock Performance

  • "Pretty Waste" by Bones UK

  • Winner: "This Land" by Gary Clark Jr.

  • "History Repeats" by Brittany Howard

  • "Woman" by Karen O & Danger Mouse

  • "Too Bad" by Rival Sons

    • 13. Best Metal Performance

  • "Astorolus - The Great Octopus" by Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

  • "Humanicide" by Death Angel

  • "Bow Down" by I Prevail

  • "Unleashed" by Killswitch Engage

  • Winner: "7empest" by Tool

    • 14. Best Rock Song

  • "Fear Inoculum" by Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)

  • "Give Yourself A Try" by George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

  • "Harmony Hall" Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

  • "History Repeats" by Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

  • Winner: "This Land" by Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

    • 15. Best Rock Album

  • AMO by Bring Me The Horizon

  • Winner:Social Cuesby Cage The Elephant

  • In The Endby The Cranberries

  • Trauma by I Prevail

  • Feral Roots by Rival Sons

    • ALTERNATIVE

    16. Best Alternative Music Album

  • U.F.O.F.by Big Thief

  • Assume Form by James Blake

  • i,i by Bon Iver

  • Winner:Father of the Brideby Vampire Weekend

  • Anima by Thom Yorke

    • R&B

    17. Best R&B Performance

  • "Love Again" by Daniel Caesar & Brandy

  • "Could've Been" by H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tille

  • "Exactly How I Feel" by Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane

  • "Roll Some Mo" by Lucky Daye

  • Winner: "Come Home" by Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

    • 18. Best Traditional R&B Performance

  • "Time Today" by BJ The Chicago Kid

  • "Steady Love" by India.Arie

  • Winner: "Jerome" by Lizzo

  • "Real Games" by Lucky Daye

  • "Built For Love" by PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

    • 19. Best R&B Song

  • "Could've Been" by Dernst Emile II, David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris, H.E.R. & Hue "Soundzfire" Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

  • "Look At Me Now" by Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

  • "No Guidance" by Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Huizar, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

  • "Roll Some Mo" by David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

  • Winner: "Say So" by PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

    • 20. Best Urban Contemporary Album

  • Apollo XXI by Steve Lacy

  • Winner:Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)by Lizzo

  • Overload by Georgia Anne Muldrow

  • Saturn by NAO

  • Being Human In Public Jessie Reyez

    • 21. Best R&B Album

  • 1123by BJ The Chicago Kid

  • Painted byLucky Daye

  • Ella Maiby Ella Mai

  • Paulby PJ Morton

  • Winner:Venturaby Anderson .Paak

    • RAP

    22. Best Rap Performance

  • "Middle Child" by J. Cole

  • "Suge" by DaBaby

  • "Down Bad" by Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

  • Winner: "Racks In The Middle" by Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

  • "Clout" by Offset Featuring Cardi B

    • 23. Best Rap/Sung Performance

  • Winner: "Higher" by DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

  • "Drip Too Hard" by Lil Baby & Gunna

  • "Panini" by Lil Nas X

  • "Ballin" by Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

  • "The London" by Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

    • 24. Best Rap Song

  • "Bad Idea" by Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

  • "Gold Roses" by Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

  • Winner: "A Lot" by Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

  • "Racks In The Middle" by Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

  • "Suge" by DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

    • 25. Best Rap Album

  • Revenge of the Dreamers IIIby Dreamville

  • Championshipsby Meek Mill

  • I am > I wasby 21 Savage

  • Winner:IGORby Tyler, The Creator

  • The Lost Boy by YBN Cordae

    • COUNTRY

    26. Best Country Solo Performance

  • "All Your'n" by Tyler Childers

  • "Girl Goin' Nowhere" by Ashley McBryde

  • Winner: "Ride Me Back Home" by Willie Nelson

  • "God's Country" by Blake Shelton

  • "Bring My Flowers Now" by Tanya Tucker

    • 27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

  • "Brand New Man" by Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

  • "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" by Brothers Osborne

  • Winner: "Speechless" by Dan + Shay

  • "The Daughters" by Little Big Town

  • "Common" by Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

    • 28. Best Country Song

  • Winner: "Bring My Flowers Now" by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

  • "Girl Goin' Nowhere" by Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

  • "It All Comes Out In The Wash" by Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

  • "Some Of It" by "Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

  • "Speechless" by Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

    • 29. Best Country Album

  • Desperate Man by Eric Church

  • Stronger Than The Truth by Reba McEntire

  • Interstate Gospel by Pistol Annies

  • Center Point Road by Thomas Rhett

  • Winner:While I'm Livin'by Tanya Tucker

    • NEW AGE

    30. Best New Age Album

  • Fairy Dreams by David Arkenstone

  • Homage to Kindness by David Darling

  • Winner:Wingsby Peter Kater

  • Verve by Sebastian Plano

  • Deva by Deva Premal

    • JAZZ

    31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

  • "Elsewhere" by Melissa Aldana, soloist

  • Winner: "Sozinho" by Randy Brecker, soloist

  • "Tomorrow Is the Question" by Julian Lage, soloist

  • "The Windup" by Branford Marsalis, soloist

  • "Sightseeing" by Christian McBride, soloist

    • 32. Best Jazz Vocal Album

  • Thirsty Ghost by Sara Gazarek

  • Love & Liberation by Jazzmeia Horn

  • Alone Together by Catherine Russell

  • Winner:12 Little Spellsby Esperanza Spalding

  • Screenplay by Tierney Sutton Band

    • 33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

  • In The Key Of The Universe by Joey DeFrancesco

  • The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul by Branford Marsalis Quartet

  • Christian McBride's New Jawn by Christian McBride's New Jawn

  • Winner:Finding Gabrielby Brad Mehldau

  • Come What May by Joshua Redman Quartet

    • 34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

  • Triple Helix by Anat Cohen Tentet

  • Dancer In Nowhereby Miho Hazama

  • Hiding Out by Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

  • Winner:The Omni-American Book Clubby Brian Lynch Big Band

  • One Day Wonder by Terraza Big Band

    • 35. Best Latin Jazz Album

  • Winner: Antidoteby Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

  • Sorte!: Music by John Finbury by Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

  • Una Noche Con Rubén Blades by Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis Featuring Rubén Blades

  • Carib by David Sánchez

  • Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera byMiguel Zenón

    • GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

    36. Best Gospel Performance/Song

  • Winner: "Love Theory" by Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

  • "Talkin' 'Bout Jesus" by Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan
    Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters

  • "See The Light" by Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

  • "Speak The Name" by Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant

  • "This Is A Move (Live)" by Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

    • 37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

  • "Only Jesus" by Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

  • Winner: "God Only Knows" by for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

  • "Haven't Seen It Yet" by Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

  • "God's Not Done With You (Single Version)" by Tauren Wells

  • "Rescue Story" by Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

    • 38. Best Gospel Album

  • Winner: Long Live Loveby Kirk Franklin

  • Goshen by Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

  • Tunnel Vision by Gene Moore

  • Settle Here by William Murphy

  • Something's Happening! A Christmas Album by CeCe Winans

    • 39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

  • I Know A Ghost byCrowder

  • Winner:Burn The Shipsby for KING & COUNTRY

  • Haven't Seen It Yet by Danny Gokey

  • The Elements by TobyMac

  • Holy Roar by Chris Tomlin

    • 40. Best Roots Gospel Album

  • Deeper Roots: Where The Bluegrass Grows by Steven Curtis Chapman

  • Winner:Testimonyby Gloria Gaynor

  • Deeper Oceansby Joseph Habedank

  • His Name Is Jesus by Tim Menzies

  • Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout by (Various Artists) Jerry Salley, Producer

    • LATIN

    41. Best Latin Pop Album

  • Vida by Luis Fonsi

  • 11:11by Maluma

  • Montaner by Ricardo Montaner

  • Winner: #ELDISCO by Alejandro Sanz

  • Fantasia by Sebastian Yatra

    • 42. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

  • X100PREby Bad Bunny

  • OASISby J Balvin & Bad Bunny

  • Indestructibleby Flor De Toloache

  • Almadura by iLe

  • Winner:El Mal Quererby Rosalía

    • 43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

  • Caminando by Joss Favela

  • Percepción by Intocable

  • Poco a Poco by La Energia Norteña

  • 20 Aniversario by Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

  • Winner:De Ayer Para Siempreby Mariachi Los Camperos

    • 44. Best Tropical Latin Album

  • Winner (Tie):Opusby Marc Anthony

  • Tiempo al Tiempo by Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

  • Candela by Vicente García

  • Literalby Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

  • Winner (Tie):A Journey Through Cuban Musicby Aymée Nuviola

    • AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

    45. Best American Roots Performance

  • Winner: "Saint Honesty" by Sara Bareilles

  • "Father Mountain" by Calexico And Iron & Wine

  • "I'm On My Way" by Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

  • "Call My Name" by I'm With Her

  • "Faraway Look" by Yola

    • 46. Best American Roots Song

  • "Black Myself" by Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

  • Winner: "Call My Name" by Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I'm With Her)

  • "Crossing To Jerusalem" by Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

  • "Faraway Look" by Dan Auerbach, Yola & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

  • "I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More" by Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

    • 47. Best Americana Album

  • Years To Burn by Calexico And Iron & Wine

  • Who Are You Now by Madison Cunningham

  • Winner:Oklahomaby Keb' Mo'

  • Tales of America by J.S. Ondara

  • Walk Through Fire by Yola

    • 48. Best Bluegrass Album

  • Winner:Tall FiddlerbyMichael Cleveland

  • Live In Prague, Czech Republic by Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

  • Toil, Tears & Troubleby The Po' Ramblin' Boys

  • Royal Traveller by Missy Raines

  • If You Can't Stand The Heat by Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

    • 49. Best Traditional Blues Album

  • Kingfish by Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

  • Winner:Tall, Dark & Handsomeby Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana

  • Sitting On Top Of The Blues by Bobby Rush

  • Baby, Please Come Home by Jimmie Vaughan

  • Spectacular Class by Jontavious Willis

    • 50. Best Contemporary Blues Album

  • Winner:This Landby Gary Clark Jr.

  • Venom & Faith by Larkin Poe

  • Brighter Days by Robert Randolph & The Family Band

  • Somebody Save Me by Sugaray Rayford

  • Keep On by Southern Avenue

    • 51. Best Folk Album

  • My Finest Work Yet by Andrew Bird

  • Rearrange My Heart by Che Apalache

  • Winner:Patty Griffinby Patty Griffin

  • Evening Machines by Gregory Alan Isakov

  • Front Porch by Joy Williams

    • 52. Best Regional Roots Music Album

  • Kalawai'anui by Amy Hānaiali'i

  • When It's Cold - Cree Round Dance Songs by Northern Cree

  • Winner:Good Timeby Ranky Tanky

  • Recorded Live At The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by Rebirth Brass Band

  • Hawiaiian Lullaby by (Various Artists) Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers

    • REGGAE

    53. Best Reggae Album

  • Winner:Raptureby Koffee

  • As I Am by Julian Marley

  • The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics by Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

  • Mass Manipulation by Steel Pulse

  • More Work To Be Done by Third World

    • WORLD MUSIC

    54. Best World Music Album

  • Gece by Altin Gün

  • What Heat by Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

  • African Giant by Burna Boy

  • Fanm D'Ayiti by Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

  • Winner:Celiaby Angelique Kidjo

    • CHILDREN'S

    55. Best Children's Album

  • Winner:Ageless Songs For The Child Archetypeby Jon Samson

  • Flying High!by Caspar Babypants

  • I Love Rainy Days by Daniel Tashian

  • The Love by Alphabet Rockers

  • Winterland by The Okee Dokee Brothers

    • SPOKEN WORD

    56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

  • Beastie Boys Book by (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

  • Winner:Becomingby Michelle Obama

  • I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor by Eric Alexandrakis

  • Mr. Know-It-All by John Waters

  • Sekou Andrews & The String Theory by Sekou Andrews (& The String Theory)

    • COMEDY

    57. Best Comedy Album

  • Quality Timeby Jim Gaffigan

  • Relatable by Ellen DeGeneres

  • Right Now by Aziz Ansari

  • Son of Patricia by Trevor Noah

  • Winner:Sticks & Stonesby Dave Chappelle

    • MUSICAL THEATER

    58. Best Musical Theater Album

  • Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times of the Temptations (Original Broadway Cast)

  • Winner:Hadestown(Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Original Broadway Cast)

  • The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - In Four Contemporary Suites (Imogen Heap)

  • Oklahoma!(Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)

    • MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

    59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

  • The Lion King: The Songs (Various Artists) Jon Favreau & Hans Zimmer, compilation producers

  • Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Various Artists) Quentin Tarantino, compilation producer; Mary Ramos, music supervisor

  • Rocketman by Taron Egerton, Giles Martin, compilation producer

  • Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (Various Artists) Spring Aspers & Dana Sano, compilation producers; Kier Lehman, music supervisor

  • Winner:A Star Is Bornby Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Paul "DJWS" Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors

    • 60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

  • Avengers: Endgame by Alan Silvestri, composer

  • Winner:Chernobylby Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

  • Game of Thrones: Season 8 by Ramin Djawadi, composer

  • The Lion King by Hans Zimmer, composer

  • Mary Poppins Returns by Marc Shaiman, composer

    • 61. Best Song Written For Visual Media

  • "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" by Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton)
    Track from: Toy Story 4

  • "Girl In The Movies" by Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton)
    Track from: Dumplin'

  • Winner: "I'll Never Love Again(Film Version)" by Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
    Track from:A Star Is Born

  • "Spirit" by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé)
    Track from: The Lion King

  • "Supsirium" by Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke)
    Track from: Suspiria

    • COMPOSING/ARRANGING

    62. Best Instrumental Composition

  • "Begin Again" by Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

  • "Crucible for Crisis" by Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

  • "Love, A Beautiful Force" by Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

  • Winner: "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite" by John Williams, composer (John Williams)

  • "Walkin' Funny" by Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

    • 63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

  • "Blue Skies" by Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)

  • "Hedwig's Theme" by John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

  • "La Novena" by Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

  • "Love, A Beautiful Force" by Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

  • Winner: "Moon River" by Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

    • 64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

  • Winner: "All Night Long" by Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

  • "Jolene" by Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)

  • "Marry Me A Little" by Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)

  • "Over The Rainbow" by Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)

  • "12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)" by Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

    • PACKAGE

    65. Best Recording Package

  • Anónimas & Resilientes by Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)

  • Winner:Chris Cornellby Barry Ament, Jeff Ament & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

  • Hold That Tiger by Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

  • i,iby Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)

  • Intellexual by Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)

    • 66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

  • Anima by Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)

  • Gold In A Brass Ageby Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)

  • 1963: New Directions by Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)

  • The Radio Recordings 1939-1945 by Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)

  • Winner:Woodstock: Back To The Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archiveby Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

    • NOTES

    67. Best Album Notes

  • The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions by Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)

  • The Gospel According to Malacoby Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

  • Pedal Steal + Four Corners by Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)

  • Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection by Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)

  • Winner:Stax '68: A Memphis Storyby Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

    • HISTORICAL

    68. Best Historical Album

  • The Girl From Chickasaw County - The Complete Capitol Masters by Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)

  • The Great Comeback: Horowitz At Carnegie Hall by Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)

  • Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990 by Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Mcgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

  • Winner:Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collectionby Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

  • Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archiveby Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

    • PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

    69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

  • All These Things by Tchad Blake, Thomas Dybdahl, Adam Greenspan & Roderick Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)

  • Ella Mai by Chris "Shaggy" Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)

  • Run Home Slow by Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)

  • Scenery by Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)

  • Winner:when we all fall asleep, where do we go?by Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

    • 70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

  • Jack Antonoff

  • Dan Auerbach

  • John Hill

  • Winner: Finneas

  • Ricky Reed

    • 71. Best Remixed Recording

  • Winner: "I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)" by Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

  • "Mother's Daughter (Wuki Remix)" by Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)

  • "The One (High Contrast Remix)" by Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)

  • "Swim (Ford. Remix)" by Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)

  • "Work It (Soulwax Remix)" by David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)

    • PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO

    72. Best Immersive Audio Album

  • Chain Tripping
    Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (YACHT)

  • Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances
    Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)

  • Winner:Lux
    Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

  • The Orchestral Organ
    Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)

  • The Savior
    Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)

    • PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

    73. Best Engineered Album, Classical

  • Aequa - Anna Thorvaldsdottir
    Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)

  • Bruckner: Symphony No. 9
    Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

  • Rachmaninoff - Hermitage Piano Trio
    Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)

  • Winner:Riley: Sun Rings
    Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; John Kilgore, Judith Sherman & David Harrington, engineers/mixers; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

  • Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth
    Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

    • 74. Producer Of The Year, Classical

  • Blanton Alspaugh

  • James Ginsburg

  • Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

  • Morten Lindberg

  • Dirk Sobotka

    • CLASSICAL

    75. Best Orchestral Performance

  • Bruckner: Symphony No. 9
    Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

  • Coplan: Billy The Kid, Grohg
    Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

  • Winner:Norman: Sustain
    Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

  • Transatlantic
    Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

  • Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21
    Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

    • 76. Best Opera Recording

  • Benjamin: Lessons In Love & Violence
    George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; Raphaël Mouterde & James Whitbourn, producers (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)

  • Berg: Wozzeck
    Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)

  • Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs de Versailles
    Paul O'Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

  • Winner:Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox
    Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus)

  • Wagner: Lohengrin
    Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

    • 77. Best Choral Performance

  • Boyle: Voyages
    Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

  • Winner:Duruflé: Complete Choral Works
    Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

  • The Hope of Loving
    Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)

  • Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom
    Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)

  • Smith, K.: The Arc In The Sky
    Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

    • 78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

  • Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall To Earth
    Christopher Rountree & Wild Up

  • Freedom & Faith
    PUBLIQuartet

  • Perpetulum
    Third Coast Percussion

  • Rachmaninoff - Hermitage Piano Trio
    Hermitage Piano Trio

  • Winner:Shaw: Orange
    Attacca Quartet

    • 79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

  • The Berlin Recital
    Yuja Wang

  • Higdon: Harp Concerto
    Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

  • Winner:Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite
    Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

  • The Orchestral Organ
    Jan Kraybill

  • Torke: Sky, Concerto for Violin
    Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

    • 80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

  • The Edge of Silence - Works for Voice by György Kurtág
    Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)

  • Himmelsmusik
    Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L'Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)

  • Schumann: Liederkreis op. 24, Kerner-Lieder op. 35
    Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist

  • Winner:Songplay
    Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

  • A Te, O Cara
    Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

    • 81. Best Classical Compendium

    Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

  • American Originals 1918
    John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer

  • Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 'Heilchalos'; Guitar Concerto; Starburst
    Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

  • Meltzer: Songs and Structures
    Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers

  • Winner:The Poetry of Places
    Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

  • Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel d'Hiver
    Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

    • 82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

  • Bermel: Migration Series for Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra
    Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)

  • Winner:Higdon: Harp Concerto
    Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

  • Marsalis: Violin Concerto in D Major
    Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)

  • Norman: Sustain
    Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

  • Shaw: Orange
    Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)

  • Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth
    Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

    • MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

    83. Best Music Video

  • "We've Got To Try"
    The Chemical Brothers
    Ninian Doff, video director; Ellie Fry, video producer

  • "This Land"
    Gary Clark Jr.
    Savanah Leaf, video director; Danielle Hinde, Jason Cole, Alicia Martinez & Devin Sarno, video producers

  • "Cellophane"
    FKA twigs
    Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer

  • Winner: "Old Town Road (Official Movie)"
    Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
    Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

  • "Glad He's Gone"
    Tove Lo
    Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer

    • 84. Best Music Film

  • Winner:Homecoming
    Beyoncé
    Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Steve Pamon & Erinn Williams, video producers

  • Remember My Name
    David Crosby
    A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers

  • Birth of the Cool
    (Miles Davis)
    Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer

  • Shangri-La
    (Various Artists)
    Jeff Malmberg & Morgan Neville, video directors; Danny Breen, video producer

  • Anima
    Thom Yorke
    Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers

    • Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    NPR Arts & Life
    NPR Staff
    See stories by NPR Staff