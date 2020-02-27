Thundercat Is A Lovelorn Goofball In The Video For 'Dragonball Durag'

It had to happen. Thundercat has dropped off the all-too-necessary video for "Dragonball Durag," the second single off his upcoming album It Is What It Is. Directed by Zack Fox, who seems to have filmed the whole thing on an iPhone and edited it in iMovie, the visuals deliver an important PSA: Modern funk's greatest songwriter is lonely. What's the point of dressing immaculately — in a floral kimono top, sparkling Gucci belt and radiant red shorts — with no one to show it off to?

Somewhere in LA suburbia, Thundercat is bumbling around in a faceless back alley, when suddenly the rarest of drip catches his eye: a purple durag dotted with Dragon Balls, lying disdainfully next to a ratty wig and a broken wooden drawer. The connection is immediate — existential, even. Thundercat and durag are one. Confidence level is over 9,000. This will solve his lady problems. So begins the next chapter of the anime-obsessive's groove-inducing quest for his soulmate. (Among his love interests: Quinta Brunson, Kali Uchis and all of HAIM.)

Thundercat's album It Is What It Is is out April 3 via Brainfeeder.

