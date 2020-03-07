© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

It's National Cereal Day, Get Your Bowl And Spoon Ready

By Scott Simon
Published March 7, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Snap, crackle, pop - delectable golden bits afloat in fresh, cold milk. They go together, like BJ Leiderman, who does our theme music. And new cereals pour forth, if you please, every year to tickle contemporary taste buds.

To mark National Cereal Day, Cory Gilinsky of the Omaha World-Herald and a group of his colleagues tried out 10 new flavors. They report Jolly Rancher cereal tastes just like the candy, so if you want that flavor for breakfast, it's available. Eggo cereal got a 10 out of 10 rating and plaudits for infusing the milk with delicious notes of maple syrup. Leggo my Eggo - and my spoon. Now a box of contradictions. Hershey Kisses cereal bears an unfortunate resemblance to a certain brown emoji, but the testers say it's chocolatey delicious, like Cocoa Puffs times two - maybe times 10. But what really took Cory Gilinsky and his oracle of Omaha aback?

CORY GILINSKY: The Pop-Tarts one was kind of surprising. I didn't really know what to expect with that one, but it actually tasted good. The Twinkies one was the worst of what we tried. One of the people tasting them with me said they reminded her of packing peanuts, which isn't really a review you want for anything you would eat.

SIMON: Maybe the reporter should consider rating toothbrushes after this taste test. But they did it so we don't have to. As the cartoon tiger says, they're great.

(SOUNDBITE OF DJ XS' "DJ XS FUNKY VIBES MIXTAPE - DECEMBER SELECTION") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR Arts & Life
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon