NPR Arts & Life

Canadian Band Sets Record For Deepest Underground Concert

Published March 13, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A Canadian band has set a new Guinness World Record for deepest underground concert. Who knew that was even a thing? The Shaft Bottom Boys played for nearly an hour more than 6,000 feet below sea level. The venue was the Creighton Mine in Sudbury, Ontario, a community with a deep history in mining. Band members were dressed in matching orange coveralls, yellow boots and white hard hats complete with headlamps, but then so was their audience of miners. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

